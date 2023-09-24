Pune: Man dies in house fire caused by electrical short circuit

In a tragic incident at Kharpudi Budruk, Taluka Khed, a man identified as Vaibhav Jagannath Garud (35) lost his life as a result of a devastating house fire ignited by an electrical short circuit. The incident, which occurred while Vaibhav was asleep, has left the community in shock.

The details of the tragic occurrence reveal that Vaibhav Garud was residing in Datta Nagar, Kharpudi, along with his family. Garud had installed a Ganapati idol in his home, adorning it with elaborate decorations and strings of electric lights. Tragically, a short circuit in the electrical wiring sparked a midnight fire that engulfed the house, resulting in the destruction of clothing, bedding, and other belongings. Vaibhav Garud, who was resting on a mattress at the time, succumbed to the flames on the spot.