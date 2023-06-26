Pune: Man electrocuted in Brahma Estate compound

A tragic incident took place at the Brahma Estate compound, resulting in the untimely death of a 30-year-old man named Ajay Kumar Sharma. On Saturday evening, Sharma met with a fatal electrocution when he accidentally came into contact with an electrified fence located within the compound. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.

In the midst of a rainstorm and a power outage, Ajay Kumar Sharma sought shelter and relief by taking a walk within the premises of an e-learning school situated in the Bramha Estate compound. Tragically, it was during this walk that he unintentionally came into contact with an electrified fence. Despite receiving prompt medical assistance, Sharma tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene, leaving behind a devastated wife and two children mourning his loss.

In a sorrowful plea for justice and accountability, the brother of the victim expressed deep grief and held the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) accountable for the unfortunate incident. He urged the police to take decisive action against both MSEDCL and the individual responsible for the property.

According to the reports, Ajay Kumar Sharma entered the premises of the e-learning school around 7 PM, where the fatal contact took place. Following standard protocol, an FIR has been filed against an unidentified individual, and a comprehensive investigation is currently in progress.

Nishikant Raut, the public relations officer of MSEDCL, addressed the incident by sharing the findings of the electricity inspector appointed by the state government. According to the report, the electricity from a streetlight pole seeped into the fence when the power was restored. Raut clarified that the streetlight pole in question was located within the Brahma Estate compound and fell outside the jurisdiction of MSEDCL. As a result, he stated that the issue was an internal electricity problem and absolved MSEDCL of any responsibility.