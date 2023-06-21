Pune: Man ends lives of wife and children before suicide

In a shocking turn of events in Pune's Daund Taluka, a man tragically ended the lives of his wife and two children before taking his own life at Gangasagar Park in Varwand. The shocking discovery of a suicide note left behind by the man revealed that he attributed his extreme actions to his wife's alleged torment.

The individuals who lost their lives have been identified as Dr Atul Shivaji Divekar, 42, and his wife Pallavi Divekar, 35. Their lifeless bodies were found suspended inside their residence.

Tragically, the two children, Advit Atul Divekar, aged 11, and Vedantika Atul Divekar, aged 7, faced a harrowing fate. They were reportedly forcibly pushed into Jagtap well, a deep water reservoir situated in close proximity to their residence. With its approximate depth of 45 feet, the retrieval of the children's bodies from the well-posed a significant challenge for the authorities involved.

Dr. Atul Divekar, a veterinary doctor by profession, left a suicide note in which he disclosed his intention to end his own life. He also confessed to the unimaginable act of pushing his innocent children into the depths of the Jagtap well. Pallavi Divekar, the deceased wife, worked as a teacher at Shree Gopinath Madhyamik Vidyalaya, further deepening the profound sorrow felt by the educational community in Varwand.