Pune: Man kills brother-in-law, then dies by suicide in Baner

In a shocking incident in Pune's Baner area, a man allegedly killed his brother-in-law and then died by suicide following a domestic dispute.

According to reports, Dhananjay Tadekar (36) confronted his sister's husband, Hemant Ratnakar Kanjale, over ongoing disputes in their marriage. Tensions had escalated between the couple, leading to frequent quarrels. In a fit of rage, Tadekar reportedly used an iron rod to fatally injure Kanjale, who succumbed to his injuries. Subsequently, Tadekar informed his sister about the grim incident and expressed his intention to end his own life.

Distraught and fearing for their lives, the sister promptly contacted the police helpline. Police arrived at the scene and rushed both Tadekar and Kanjale to the hospital. Tragically, medical professionals declared them deceased upon arrival.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, which involved a tragic loss of two lives stemming from a family dispute.