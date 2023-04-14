Pune man kills son over recurring medical expenses

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man, identified as Baburao Dinkar Jaibhai, in Hadapsar, Pune for the shocking murder of his son, reportedly due to the child's illness. The incident came to light recently, and the police acted promptly to apprehend the accused.

As per the police report, the accused, Baburao Dinkar Jaibhai, allegedly strangled his 28-year-old son, Abhijeet Baburao Jaibhai, due to the son's recurring illness. The accused reportedly became tired of his son's ongoing medical treatment and could not afford to pay for his hospital bills. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the victim was asleep. The accused has been taken into custody for further investigation.

A case has been filed by the police at the Hadapsar police station under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and they have initiated an investigation into the matter.