Pune: Man stabs mother and sister over minor issue, arrested

In a shocking and harrowing incident that transpired on Saturday evening around 7 pm, a man brutally attacked his own mother and sister with a knife in the Hadapsar area of Pune. The assailant, identified as 29-year-old Siraj Yusuf Pathan, a resident of Binawat Township Society on Kale Padal road, Hadapsar, was arrested by the authorities.

The horrifying ordeal unfolded when the accused's sister, Rubina Yusuf Pathan, reportedly asked him about his driving license multiple times. In a fit of rage, Siraj unleashed a violent assault, barging into Rubina's bedroom armed with a sharp knife, and uttered chilling words, "Today, I will kill you." He proceeded to stab her repeatedly in the abdomen. Hearing Rubina's agonizing screams, their mother rushed to her aid, only to face the same brutal onslaught by her own son.

Neighbours, alerted by the commotion, swiftly called the police, who arrived at the scene and apprehended the aggressor. Assistant Police Inspector Pravin Abdagire of Hadapsar police station commented, "Accused Siraj Yusuf Pathan has been found aggressive in nature." Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered against Siraj Yusuf Pathan under IPC section 307 for attempted murder. The community remains shocked by this horrific incident, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the motives behind this gruesome attack on one's own family.