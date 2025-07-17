Pune Man Tries to Dupe Aamir Khan by Posing as MP Udayanraje Bhosale; FIR Lodged in Kolhapur

A man from Pune has been booked for allegedly attempting to cheat Bollywood actor Aamir Khan by impersonating MP Udayanraje Bhosale. The accused posed as the Member of Parliament and sought donations from actor for a fake charity event. The complaint was lodged at Shahupuri Police Station in Kolhapur. A police team has been sent to Pune in search of the accused, identified as Amanat Shaikh (31).

According to police, the man contacted Aamir Khan several times over the last few months. He introduced himself as Udayanraje Bhosale and claimed a marathon was being organised for charity. He asked Khan and his personal assistant to make donations. The man also sent repeated messages demanding funds.

Suspicious about the calls, Aamir Khan wrote to MP Udayanraje Bhosale to verify the claim. In response, the MP clarified that he had not reached out to Aamir Khan for any charity-related activity.

Following this, Bhosale’s aide Pankaj Chavan filed a complaint with Shahupuri police on Thursday. Inspector Sachin Mhetre began an immediate probe.

Police said the mobile number used by the accused displayed Bhosale’s name on Truecaller. On further investigation, the number was found to be registered to Amanat Shaikh, a resident of Pune.

Though the accused did not receive any money from Actor, police said using the MP’s identity in this manner is a serious offence. They are also checking if he has used similar tactics elsewhere.