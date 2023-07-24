Pune: Man tries to kill live-in partner, jumps off building

A shocking incident in Pune involving a young man living in a live-in relationship has left everyone in disbelief. The man allegedly persuaded both of them to commit suicide, but when the girl declined, he attempted to strangle her. Subsequently, he resorted to stabbing himself with a knife and jumped from the building's roof. He is currently receiving medical treatment at Sassoon Hospital. The incident occurred in the Kondhwa area.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Kondhwa police station, revealing that the accused, who worked as a driver of commercial vehicles and lived near her house, had lured her into a supposed marriage and they both ran away. Recently, they both shifted to the Kondhana area in Pune. Over the past two days, the accused repeatedly insisted that they both commit suicide, but the girl refused. In a fit of rage, the young man attempted to strangle her, but she managed to escape. He then resorted to stabbing himself with a knife and jumping off the building's roof.

According to the reports, the residents apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police. The accused sustained injuries during the incident and is currently receiving treatment at Sassoon Hospital. However, this incident has caused a commotion in the area.