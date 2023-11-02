Pune: Man with criminal record stabbed to death in Wadgaonsheri

In a tragic incident in Wadgaonsheri, a 31-year-old man, Abhishek Rathod, with a previous criminal record, was brutally stabbed to death with a sharp weapon on Wednesday night. The motive behind this heinous crime remains shrouded in mystery.

Rathod, a resident of Brahma Suncity Society in Wadgaonsheri, was leaving his residence in the evening when he was ambushed by his assailants. Using a sharp-edged weapon, they inflicted severe injuries on him.

Upon being alerted about the incident, officials from the Yerwada police station swiftly responded. Rathod was rushed to a nearby hospital, but tragically, he succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical treatment.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the case, filing a formal complaint against the yet-to-be-identified attackers. They are actively pursuing leads and examining the possibility of personal disputes or enmity being the motive behind Rathod's murder.