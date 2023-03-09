Pune: Married woman and her boyfriend strangles 2-year-old daughter to death, arrested

The woman and her paramour killed her two-year-old daughter in the city. The crime branch of the Pune Police laid the trap and arrested the duo today.

As per the report by Maharashtra Times, the dead body of the child was recovered on March 2 from Khadki Railway Station. The duo killed the child and had not left any single proof. However, the crime branch solved the case on the basis of a shawl of the child.

The accused woman, Laxmi is from the Akola district in Maharashtra. She was having an affair with a man named Santosh from her village. As the man came to Pune for work, she also came to Pune and was staying with him. Out of her three children, she had brought the youngest daughter with her. The child used to cry every day; bothered by the same, the duo strangulated her and threw her body. They were arrested at a construction site in Dapodi. The Police informed that the duo had confessed to the crime.