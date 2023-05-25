Pune: Massive fire breaks out at furniture warehouse, no casualties reported

A Massive fire breaks out at a furniture warehouse in Bhawani Peth area of Pune City at around 4 am today. A total of 18 fire tenders present at the spot and operation to douse the fire is underway. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Efforts are taken to douse the fire, the official said. The immediate cause of the fire could not be ascertained till the filling of this report.

In an similar incident, a fire broke out in Chembur's Swastik Chamber on Thursday morning, officials said. Four fire engines were sent to the spot and the fire in the building was doused. No casualty was reported. However, the reason behind the incident is still not clear.