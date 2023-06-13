Pune: Massive fire breaks out at hotel In market yard, leaving two dead and one injured

In the early hours of the morning, a devastating incident took place at Hotel Rewal Siddhi in Market Yard when a fire erupted, tragically claiming the lives of two workers. The unfortunate event occurred at approximately 1 am.

The individuals who lost their lives in the incident have been identified as Munna Rathod and Sandip. Shashikant Gawli, on the other hand, is currently receiving medical treatment.

Upon receiving the information, the Fire Brigade Control Room immediately dispatched a fire engine from Gangadham, Kondhwa Khurd, and a large water tanker from Headquarters. Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters discovered a two-story building completely engulfed in flames. They quickly realized that three workers were trapped in the attic, with the shutter locked from the inside.

Acting swiftly, the firefighters used a cutting tool to forcefully open the shutter and entered the attic wearing special breathing equipment. Simultaneously, they sprayed water to extinguish the fire and successfully rescued the three workers, who were found injured and unconscious.

The workers were quickly shifted to a government ambulance (number 108) and immediately taken to Sassoon Hospital for urgent medical care. Meanwhile, the firefighters continued their efforts to extinguish the fire, although the exact reason behind the fire outbreak is still unknown. The fire started in the dormitory located on the ground floor, resulting in a substantial amount of smoke. Fortunately, four gas cylinders were safely taken out from the building.