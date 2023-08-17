Pune: Massive fire breaks out at jewellery showroom in Wanowrie

Wanowrie's Solanki Jewellers shop faced a destructive fire in the early hours, resulting in substantial damage to the establishment. The incident unfolded within Parmar Park Society, where the fire broke out at around 7:45 am. The shop's furniture fell victim to the flames, reducing it to ashes. The unfortunate incident caused silver idols displayed in the showcase to melt and coalesce due to the intense heat, though they survived due to the gold ornaments stored safely in a locker.

The tragedy was narrowly averted as firefighters promptly arrived on the scene following a 6:47 am alert from vigilant residents who noticed smoke emanating from the store. With quick intervention from the Kondhwa fire brigade, the blaze was contained before it could spread to neighbouring establishments. During the firefighting efforts, firefighter Nilesh Wankhede sustained injuries when a shard of glass fell while combating the flames.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. The shop's silver figurines and other items, unfortunately, melted due to the intense heat. However, crucial information provided beforehand about the location of lockers and diaries aided in the safe preservation of valuable gold ornaments. Regrettably, all furniture within the shop succumbed to the blaze.