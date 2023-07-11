Pune: Mentally challenged women sexually assaulted at care centre, accused arrested

In a deeply disturbing occurrence, three women with mental challenges were sexually assaulted by a labourer at a care centre in Pune. These vulnerable victims, who were undergoing learning programs at the centre, became targets of the accused individual who exploited their mental health conditions and subjected them to acts of rape.

The horrifying incident came to the attention of the care centre staff when the victims courageously disclosed the traumatic experiences they had endured. As a result, three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed at the Yavat police station, initiating the legal process to seek justice for the victims.

The Yavat police acted promptly and arrested the perpetrator, Mojesh Jhore, a 35-year-old individual residing in the Kedgaon area of Daund. The distressing incidents of sexual assault were reported to have taken place from May to July of the current year.

The care centre had hired labourers on a contractual basis for maintenance tasks, and it was during this period that the accused carefully monitored the victims' activities. Exploiting their vulnerability, he deceitfully entered their rooms under the guise of conducting repairs, perpetrating the acts of assault. Upon being informed about the incident, the authorities at the care centre were profoundly disturbed and swiftly reported the appalling acts of abuse against the mentally challenged women to the police.