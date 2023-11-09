Pune Metro announces special schedule for November 12 - Details inside
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 9, 2023 07:04 PM 2023-11-09T19:04:26+5:30 2023-11-09T19:04:41+5:30
Pune Metro services are set to follow a special schedule on Sunday, November 12, with operations limited to 6 am to 6 pm on both the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic lines.
An official from Pune Metro clarified, "This temporary adjustment in schedule is in consideration of Lakshmi Pujan," FPJ quoted. According to reports, the official assured passengers that regular services will resume as of Monday, November 13, with the standard operating hours from 6 am to 10 pm, ensuring a seamless commute for all.
#AttentionPlease— Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) November 9, 2023
