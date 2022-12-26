Pune: Metro service to be partially suspended on 27th and 28th December

Pune metro services will be momentarily disrupted on the 27th and 28th of December 2022, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., due to signalling maintenance testing. It will run between Vanaz and Garware College metro stations.

As a result, on both the 27th and 28th of December 2022, the passenger service from Vanaz metro station to Garware College metro station will be partially interrupted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will resume from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. However, revenue services on the PCMC-Phugewadi route will operate normally from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days, according to the normal schedule and timetable.