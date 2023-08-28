"Pune metro to run till 12 am during Ganeshotsav", announces Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is on a two-day visit to Pune. In the morning, he inaugurated a 106-foot flag at Hadapsar. Later, Ajit Pawar held a meeting with Ganeshotsav mandals at the police headquarters. Ajit Pawar stated that the Metro will operate until 12 am in Pune during Ganeshotsav.

Pawar mentioned that Ganeshotsav in Pune is globally famous, drawing foreign visitors who specifically come for the festival. This year as well, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated with enthusiasm. The police administration is well-prepared to manage the devotees who come to witness Bappa. Appropriate instructions have been issued, Pawar stated. The unique feature of Ganeshotsav in Pune is its processions, which consume time each year. Ajit Pawar noted, “This year, mandals will aim to complete the processions on time. Administrative measures will also be taken for efficient procession management."

Ajit Pawar has provided the reason for his weekly meetings in Pune. "When I hold a meeting, I expect the outcomes to last for seven days. That's why I meet every week. However, some individuals believe the effects of meetings will endure for a month or two, prompting them to convene every two months. I collaborate with Shinde and Fadnavis in a cooperative manner. Some individuals appreciate my position, while others do not. Those who hold a different viewpoint from mine tend to criticise me."