Pune: Milind Ekbote and three others booked for provocative speeches in front of PMC

The Shivajinagar police have registered a case against Milind Ekbote, the President of Samasta Hindu Aghadi, and several others for allegedly delivering illegal and provocative speeches in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation during a rally in early September, as per the media reports.

The dispute that led to this case revolves around a place of worship near the Punyeshwar temple area in Kasba Peth. According to reports, permission to protest near the entrance of the main Pune Municipal Corporation building had been denied. Nevertheless, Milind Ekbote, accompanied by Kunal Someshwar Kamble, Kiran Chandrakant Shinde, and Vishal Dilip Pawar, gathered a crowd in front of the entrance and delivered speeches that were seen as escalating communal tensions.

The speeches made during the rally were viewed as promoting hatred and having the potential to incite conflicts between different communities. Alongside Milind Ekbote, the three others booked in this case are Kunal Someshwar Kamble, President of Punyeshwar Punarnirman Samiti, Kiran Chandrakant Shinde, and Vishal Dilip Pawar. Furthermore, unidentified participants in the rally have also been included in the case.