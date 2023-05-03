Pune: Minor arrested for sharing objectionable video of Gautami Patil

A 17-year-old boy from Ahmednagar district has been arrested by the Pune city police for sharing an inappropriate video of Lavani dancer Gautami Patil. The accused was apprehended by the police in Shrigonda taluka of Ahmednagar district.

After an inappropriate video of Gautami Patil, shot in her changing room, was widely circulated on social media, a case was registered at Vimantal police station. The state women's commission also became aware of the incident and requested the police to investigate the matter.

Gautami Patil, a Lavani dancer, had performed at an event in Pune on February 24. It has been reported that the accused filmed her while she was changing clothes in a changing room and subsequently posted the video on various social media platforms.