Pune: Mother and daughter arrested for brutal murder and body burning

The Shirur area has been gripped by a sense of disbelief following a disturbing incident where a mother and her daughter murdered a man and subsequently set his body on fire. This distressing event occurred on June 1.

The local police faced a challenging situation due to a scarcity of evidence, but they have successfully detained three individuals who are considered suspects in the case.

The victim in this tragic incident was identified as Johnson Lobo. Subsequent investigations by the police revealed that his wife, Sandra, along with their daughter, were responsible for his murder. The motive behind this heinous act was Johnson's disapproval of their daughter's relationship with an individual named Aggel Kasbe. Superintendent of Pune Police (Rural), Ankit Goyal, stated that the deceased's wife Sandra, their minor daughter and Aggel Kasbe were taken into custody.

On June 1, the police discovered a charred body and initially registered it as an accidental incident. However, their attention was drawn to a vehicle found in the vicinity, prompting them to launch a comprehensive investigation. As the inquiry progressed, they uncovered that Johnson Lobo had been missing for a period of four days.

After meticulously reviewing footage from more than 230 CCTV cameras, the police successfully traced the car involved to an individual named Joy Kasbe. Joy informed the authorities that his son, Aggel, had been using the vehicle. Subsequently, it came to light that the victim's daughter and wife had conspired to murder him due to his disapproval of their daughter's romantic involvement. The perpetrators carefully placed the victim's body inside a sack, utilizing the car driven by Aggel Kasbe to transport it to Sanswadi. Once there, they proceeded to douse the body with petrol and set it on fire. It was later uncovered during the investigation that the accused individuals had drawn inspiration for their actions from a crime web series.

After admitting to the gruesome act, the suspects—Sandra Johnson Lobo (43), Aggel Joy Kasbe (23), and an underage girl—were taken into custody from Saikripa Society in Vadgaon Sherry. They were presented before the court, which ordered their detention by the police until June 9. The case is currently being investigated by Police Inspector Pramod Kshirsagar and Police Constable Sachin Holkar, who are actively pursuing additional leads.