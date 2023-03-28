Pune: Mother arrested for stabbing four-year-old daughter to death

A mother stabbed her four-year-old child to death in Hadapsar, Pune. In this case, Hadapsar police have arrested the mother. The reason for the girl's murder has yet to be determined.

The police in Hadapsar have arrested Kalpana, the mother of a four-year-old, in connection with the case. Kalpana lived with her daughter in the Sasane Nagar area of Hadapsar. She recently moved to the Siddhivinayak Durvankur Society in Hadapsar, where she rented a house. Kalpana's occupation was selling bakery products.

Yesterday (27th March), the landlord requested Kalpana to vacate the house. Later, when the landlord visited Kalpana's residence to follow up, he observed that the door was locked from the inside and requested Kalpana to unlock it, but she refused. After persistent requests from the neighbours and landlord, Kalpana eventually opened the door, revealing that she had stabbed her daughter in the stomach.

The house owner informed the police control room about the incident. Hadapsar police rushed to the spot and arrested Kalpana.

The reason behind the murder of the girl could not be understood. Senior Police Inspector of Hadapsar Police Station Arvind Gokule said the matter is being investigated.