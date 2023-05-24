Pune: Motorcyclist assaults car driver over horn honking

A motorcyclist riding a bullet bike in Pune reportedly assaulted a car driver after becoming infuriated by the car's horn honking. The incident occurred at Kharadi Bypass. The victim has filed a police complaint regarding the incident.

According to media reports, Sunil Omprakash Rana, identified as the complainant, was travelling in his car to Chimbli Phata for work when the incident occurred. While passing through the Janak Dargah area, they had to stop due to a signal. A white bullet motorcycle was positioned ahead of the car, with a young woman and a young man seated on it. The car driver honked the horn as the motorcycle was moving back and forth. This action infuriated the girl sitting on the motorcycle, leading her to verbally insult and abuse the car driver.

Subsequently, the driver of the Bullet motorcycle proceeded to remove the car's side mirror and physically assault the car driver. The car driver sustained severe injuries from the attack, prompting him to file a formal complaint with the police. However, the incident has raised concerns about how a mere disagreement over horn honking escalated into such a violent confrontation.