Pune: MP Amol Kolhe holds meeting with PMC commissioner to address issues in Hadapsar constituency

Shirur Member of Parliament Dr Amol Kolhe and MLA Chetan Tupe recently held a crucial meeting with Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikram Kumar to address the pressing concerns of various wards within the Hadapsar Assembly Constituency. The discussions primarily focused on issues pertaining to drainage, road conditions, potholes, solid waste management, and drainage systems, which have been a cause of concern for the local residents.

During the discussion, Commissioner Vikram Kumar received clear instructions regarding the urgency of taking immediate and effective action to address these issues. Dr Amol Kolhe highlighted that Kumar responded positively to the meeting, indicating a willingness to address the concerns raised.

Prominent NCP leaders, including Yogesh Bapu Sasane, Prakash Kadam, Gafurbhai Pathan, Nanda Lonkar, Parveen Bhabhi Haji Feroze Sheikh, Sunil Bankar, Rakesh Kamthe, Mahesh Kale, Ganesh Borate, along with other distinguished individuals, graced the meeting with their presence.