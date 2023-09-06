Pune: MPSC aspirant brutally attacked with sickle, three arrested

In a shocking incident on Wednesday in the early hours, a 19-year-old aspirant for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) was brutally attacked while on his way home from a library. The assault occurred at around 2 a.m. in the vicinity of Shakti Sports on Tilak Road.

Reports indicate that the victim and his friend were on their way home when three unidentified assailants intercepted them and began assaulting them with sticks and a sickle. The victim sustained a severe head injury from the sickle attack before the attackers fled the scene. He was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Vishrambaug Police Station has registered a case. The police have taken all three suspects into custody, and a thorough investigation into the incident is currently underway.