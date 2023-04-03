Pune: MPSC student protests against changed typing test for competitive exams

The students in Pune who are preparing for competitive exams have resumed their protest on the streets. They gathered in large numbers at Balgandharva Rangmandir Chowk to demonstrate against the clerical typist and tax assistant skills test.

Students have taken to the streets in protest after the Maharashtra Commission changed the Typing Skill Test without following the rules of the Maharashtra Examination Council. They are demanding that the test be conducted according to the State Examination Council's regulations and have vowed to continue protesting until their demands are met.