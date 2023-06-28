Pune: MSRTC bus veers off Pune-Nashik highway, 80 passengers escape unharmed

Due to a steering failure in an ST bus, the bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch. Fortunately, the quick response of the ST driver prevented a major accident, saving the lives of 80 passengers on board. This incident occurred today afternoon on the Pune-Nashik highway near Eklahare village.

According to the information received, the State Transport (ST) bus travelling from Pune to Lasalgaon was en route to Nashik on the Pune-Nashik highway. The driver, Nivrutti Rambhau Handge, was heading towards Narayangaon. The road had become slippery due to heavy rainfall. As the ST bus was passing near the village of Eklahare, Driver Nivrutti Rambhau Handge noticed a steering failure. Despite the challenging situation, he managed to regain control of the bus. However, the bus veered off the road and came to a halt in a ditch, narrowly avoiding a major accident thanks to a large rock present at the site. This fortunate occurrence prevented a potential tragedy for approximately 75 to 80 passengers on board the ST bus.

Driver Nivrutti Rambhau Handge and conductor S. S. Sanap promptly took action to ensure the safety of the passengers. They arranged for the passengers travelling from Pune to Kopargaon and other bus destinations to be transferred to alternate buses for their onward journey. Some passengers sustained minor injuries to their heads and arms, while others remained unharmed. As the passengers boarded the alternative buses, they breathed a collective sigh of relief.