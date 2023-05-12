Pune: MSRTC expands fleet with 10 electric 'Shivai' buses equipped with modern features

A fleet of ten new electric Shivai buses has recently been delivered to the headquarters of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in Pune. However, there is currently uncertainty regarding the routes and stations assigned to these e-buses.

The MSRTC has commenced the second phase of receiving electric Shivai buses, with the first bus of this phase arriving on April 24th. This particular bus will operate on the Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar route. The authorities are currently devising plans to introduce additional buses of this kind in the near future.

Upon the arrival of the first bus in Pune, Yamini Joshi, Deputy General Manager of MSRTC, conducted an inspection. Furthermore, Transport Officer Kailas Patil mentioned that these newly arrived buses will be incorporated into the MSRTC fleet only after successfully completing all the necessary procedures at the RTO office. Notably, this bus is capable of covering a distance of 300 kilometers on a single charge.

The bus will be equipped with an announcement system positioned in front of the driver, along with the inclusion of seven CCTV cameras. Ample space will be available for passengers to store their luggage, and a panic button facility will be provided for emergencies. Additional amenities, such as foot lamps and reading lights near each seat, as well as a robust air conditioning system, TV entertainment for passengers, and an electric light board displaying information about stops, have been installed in the bus.