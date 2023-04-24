Pune: MSRTC introduces 8 e-Shivai buses to fleet, set to run on various routes

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has added eight e-Shivai buses to its fleet. These buses will begin service in the first week of May after receiving certification from the RTO office. The e-Shivai will run from Pune to Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Nashik.

The first e-Shivai bus was added to the ST fleet on June 1, 2022, as part of the ST's Amrut Mahotsav year celebrations. Following this, more e-Shivai buses have been included in the ST fleet. The latest e-Shivai bus has been given a fresh appearance distinct from the original Shivai bus. In the first phase, 150 e-Shivai buses are planned to be introduced into the ST fleet.

According to ST officials, out of the 150 e-Shivai buses, the Pune division will receive 50 buses in a phased manner by May 20. These buses will operate on various routes such as Pune-Mumbai, Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune-Thane, Pune-Kolhapur, Pune-Solapur, Pune-Nashik, and Pune-Borivali. The divisional office at Swargate is in the final stages of setting up a charging station for these e-buses.

The ST Corporation is introducing e-Shivneri buses in addition to e-Shivai buses in their fleet. These buses are expected to commence operations on Maharashtra Day (May 1) after the completion of necessary formalities at the Mumbai RTO. These air-conditioned buses will operate on the Pune-Mumbai route, offering a comfortable travel experience to passengers.