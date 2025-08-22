Pune–Nagpur Vande Bharat Express Gets Overwhelming Response in First 10 Days

Large number of migrated people living in Pune are from Vidarbha and Khandesh, who doesn't have proper public transport facility. For them Nagpur to Pune Vande Bharat has become a dream come true train. PM Narendra Modi on August 10 (Sunday) flagged off longest distance Vande Bharat Express from Ajni in Nagpur to Pune. Train which started its journey ten days ago is getting good response from citizens as it completes its journey in 12 hours. Till Wednesday August 20th train has completed over all 8 trips and carried around 4 thousand 965 passengers. According to reports, this train has earned around Rs. 67 lakh 98 thousand 44 till now.

Although the ticket prices are high, the number of trains is less, so 'Vande Bharat' is getting a good response from the passengers. This train has eight coaches. It has a capacity of 620 passengers at a time. According to reports train is 100 percent booked from Pune to Nagpur. In the last eight days, about 5 thousand citizens have travelled from this. This is benefiting both the railways and the passengers.

With upcoming festival like Dussehra and Diwali approaching, railways are expected to be crowded, often resulting in passengers traveling without confirmed seats. Given the rising popularity of Vande Bharat trains, increasing the number of coaches in the future remains a possibility.

The statistics are as follows:

Total trips -- 08

Total passengers -- 4965

Total income -- 67,98,044