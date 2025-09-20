Pune-Nashik Highway: Gas Leak Triggers Panic and Traffic Disruption Near Narayangaon Bypass

Panic among motorists and locals was triggered after a tanker truck filled with gas leaked near the Narayangaon bypass on the crucial Pune-Nashik Highway on Saturday morning, September 20. The incident occurred while traffic was moving on the busy lane, with a gas-carrying tanker leaking in the middle of the road, as per visuals from a state media channel.

It is reported that the strong smell of leaking gas quickly spread across the area, causing concern among people. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and are working on relief measures.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a high-end luxury car was burnt to ashes in a road accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. The accident occurred at around 4:30 PM on Saturday. The passenger in the Audi car, Ayush Phalke, sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, three people, including him, escaped unhurt.

At the time of the incident, the Audi car was travelling from Pune to Mumbai when the driver lost control and hit a tempo from behind near Kharadi. All the passengers in the Audi got out, of whom Ayush sustained minor injuries.

After hitting the tempo, the car caught fire and was burned to ashes. The Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade immediately reached the spot. However, the fire was so severe that the Audi was completely destroyed. The fire was eventually brought under control. Traffic from Pune to Mumbai was stopped for some tim,e but has now returned to normal after the vehicle was removed.