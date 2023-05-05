Pune: Navale Bridge accidents highlight need for long-term safety measures

There have been a series of accidents in the Navale Bridge vicinity of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. The latest occurred at around 8:30 am on Friday when a container driver lost control of their vehicle near the selfie point in Narhe and collided with a car from behind.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident, but the car sustained severe damage. The container driver fled the scene of the crash, and police are currently searching for them. Another accident happened at the same spot at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The Navale Bridge region has been a frequent site of accidents for several years now, and it has been designated as a black spot by the authorities. Although temporary measures have been implemented to prevent accidents, the frequency of such incidents has not decreased. The recent accident caused a significant traffic jam, resulting in long lines of vehicles.

As soon as the accident occurred, the police, road traffic department, and traffic personnel arrived on the scene and took immediate steps to regulate traffic. National Highway Patrol officers and personnel used cranes to clear the damaged vehicles. The Navale Bridge region has witnessed a high frequency of accidents, including one earlier in the week involving containers and trucks. The driver of the container suffered minor injuries in that incident.