Pune: Neelam Gorhe writes to PMC and Urban Development dept, seeks work stoppage at Vetal Tekdi

Dr Neelam Gorhe, the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, has sent a letter to the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department and Pune Municipal Commissioner. In the letter, she has requested that all work on the Vetal Tekdi concerning the Balbharti to Paud Phata link road should be halted until a detailed hearing of the objections received by the Municipal Corporation takes place. Furthermore, she has urged for immediate instructions to be given to those involved to refrain from cutting down trees.

Dr Gore has further emphasized the importance of involving environmental protection groups in Pune and giving due consideration to their objections. In light of this, she has requested the concerned parties to provide a comprehensive report on the steps taken in response to these concerns. Additionally, she has urged that all work be suspended until the objections are properly addressed and heard.

As per the court's correspondence received on April 25, Dr Gore has issued clear instructions to refrain from cutting down trees on the tekdi.

During the ongoing construction of the Balbharti to Poud Phata link road, a total of 250 concrete poles will be installed on Vetal Tekdi.