Pune: Newborn found partially buried in Wagholi, investigation underway

A distressing incident has come to light in Wagholi, Pune, where a newborn baby was discovered partially buried, tragically losing its life before medical aid could be provided.

The Lonikand police station has initiated a case against unidentified individuals in connection with this heartbreaking incident. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the child's birth and the reasons behind this distressing act.

Local residents played a vital role by promptly alerting the authorities to the harrowing discovery. The case is being led by Police Sub-Inspector Priyanka Pawar.