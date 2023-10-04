Pune: Nine Police officers suspended after drug trafficker escapes from Sassoon Hospital

In Pune, a woman Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and eight policemen from Pune City Police found themselves suspended due to dereliction of duty after notorious drug trafficker, Lalit Anil Patil, managed to escape from Sassoon Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The escape occurred two days after the crime branch police had seized drugs worth Rs 2.14 crore at the entrance of Sassoon Hospital. Lalit Anil Patil, already under treatment at the hospital, seized the opportunity and fled, causing a stir in Pune. CCTV footage capturing his escape went viral, intensifying the scrutiny on the police's handling of the case.

The suspensions were ordered by Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Arvind Chawariya and Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar. The suspended cops include assistant police inspector Ramesh Janardan Kale, sub-inspector Mohini Dongre, head constable Adesh Sitaram Shivankar, constables Vishal Baburao Topale, Swapnil Chintaman Shinde, Digambar Vijay Chandanshiv, Navnath Bharat Kale, Pirappa Dattu Bansode, Amit Auresh Jadhav and police naik Natharam Bharat Kale.

Patil had been receiving visits from several police officers during his stay at Sassoon, the purpose of which remains unclear. An in-depth investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of their involvement.

Lalit Anil Patil's escape has not only resulted in immediate suspensions but has also brought the Pune Police Force's procedures and ethics into serious question. Authorities are now under pressure to not only find Patil but also to address the loopholes in their security protocols and prevent such incidents in the future.