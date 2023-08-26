Pune: No cremation ground in village, citizens turn to roadside last rites

Ghera Sinhagad witnesses a grim spectacle as road-side cremations continue to be the grim reality for years. Despite substantial government investments in development advertisements, the distressing situation persists on the ground. Adding to the frustration, the forest department's assurance to allocate a crematorium space remains ensnared in bureaucratic complexities.

A member of the tribal Mahadevkoli community from Atkarwadi, situated at the base of the Sinhagad hills, passed away. However, the community grappled with the challenge of conducting the funeral due to the unpredictable weather. Following a decision to hold the cremation the next morning, rain unexpectedly resumed during the proceedings, leaving mourners to manage umbrellas alongside the burning pyre.

With no local cemetery, the community has grappled with this issue for years. Adjacent to the village lies a sizable forest area, with a promised ten-guntha section dedicated for a crematorium by the forest department. However, bureaucratic obstacles at higher levels have reportedly hindered the progress of this proposal.