Pune: Nylon kite string injures fire brigade Jawan, gets 10 Stitches

Even after the ban, it is clear that the sale and purchase of nylon kite strings continue. A Fire Brigade driver got injured in the neck today while driving to work in the Kondhwa area. Navnath Mandhare, the driver of the Fire Brigade vehicle, has been identified as the injured jawan. The incident occurred at about 2 p.m.

Mandhare's condition is stable, and he has ten stitches in his neck.

Mandhare is working at the central fire station. He was deployed to duty near Kondhwa. Mandhare was injured this afternoon while going to Kondhwa Fire Station after failing to see a nylon kite string hanging from a tree near Apsara Talkies.