Pune: Officials attacked during anti-encroachment drive

During an operation to remove unauthorized structures in Pune, officials from the Encroachment department of the Pune Municipal Corporation were attacked by a group of individuals.

The incident took place on Tuesday while conducting the anti-encroachment drive on Kailas Crematorium and RTO Office Road. A security guard and an inspector from the Anti-Encroachment department, who were assigned to the Ghole Patil Road ward office, were both assaulted during the incident.

Amidst the preparations for the upcoming G20 summit in Pune, the PMC initiated an anti-encroachment drive. However, during the operation, a distressing incident unfolded near Naidu Hospital at approximately 1:30 pm.

According to reports, employees of Pune Municipal Corporation have planned to hold a protest within the PMC premises. They will gather at 10 am on Wednesday to express their concerns about the issue and meet with the top officials of PMC.