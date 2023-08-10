Pune: On-duty traffic constable fatally struck by dumper truck in Chakan

A heartbreaking incident unfolded around 10 am on Wednesday, as a 40-year-old on-duty constable, Yogesh Ganpat Dhavale, associated with the Pimpri Chinchwad traffic branch, lost his life. The tragedy occurred near HP Petrol Pump in Chakan when a dumper truck collided with his motorcycle.

Despite wearing a helmet, the impact of the collision proved fatal, as the dumper truck's wheel ran over Dhavale. The dumper truck driver, Bhau Saheb Janardan Jadhav (42), hailing from Bhose, Khed, was apprehended.

Dhavale was en route to participate in a ceremony related to the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign initiated by the Central government to commemorate Independence Day. The unfortunate accident highlights the risks faced by those maintaining traffic safety, urging heightened caution on the roads.