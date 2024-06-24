Pune, Once Known as the 'Education Hub,' Now Dubbed 'Hub of Drugs and Pubs': Jayant Patil

The crime rate in Pune is escalating with each passing day, sparking strong reactions from political leaders. Jayant Patil, the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, has expressed his outrage, criticising the state government's inaction.

Patil voiced his concerns, stating, "Due to the government's inefficiency, Pune, once celebrated as the 'Home of Education,' is now becoming infamous as the 'Home of Drugs and Pubs.' Over the past few years, crime in Pune has reached alarming levels. The recent incident involving Lalit Patil has drawn national attention, and just yesterday, videos of underage children consuming drugs in a hotel went viral, prompting a police raid. It seems that the police are now relying on social media rather than informants for crime information."

In another critical remark, Patil highlighted the Agarwal Porsche car accident case, where the blood sample of the accused was allegedly replaced with that of his mother. He stated, "This is just one example of how the system is being manipulated with money. There could be thousands of such instances that never come to light."

Patil reminisced about Pune's historic significance, saying, "Pune is the city of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. However, the current government, led by the BJP and Shinde faction, is tarnishing its reputation. The city's global recognition is being eroded."