Pune: One who catches anyone carrying Koyta can get reward: Master plan of Pune Police

The terror of the Koyta gang is spreading throughout Pune. Terror is being spread by youngsters with sharp weapons (koyta). Aside from that, thieves flaunt sharp weapons and threaten anyone going down the street, instilling terror among the residents.

Meanwhile, Pune Police has come into action to stop this Koyta Gang. The police laid a trap and arrested two people in connection with the illegal possession of Koyta.

Two people have been detained in connection with the illegal possession of Koyta in Market Yard's Ambedkarnagar area. They were confiscated with 18 koyta, and a case was filed with the Market Yard Police.

Bhawan Singh Bhur Singh Bhada (35) and Ganesh Singh Human Singh Tak (35) have been arrested in this regard (32). The police seized 18 koyta and one rickshaw from the duo in this case. Market Yard Police is conducting further investigation into this case.

Pune Police has planned to catch the Koyta bearer and get the reward. Police departments will now offer rewards for nabbing koyta gangsters. The Koyta gang has been on the rampage in the Pune city area for the past few days and there has been an increase in shooting incidents.

As per the scheme, a reward of Rs 10,000 will be given if a gangster carrying a pistol is caught and Rs 3,000 if he is caught.

Nature of Prize: