Pune: Online game addiction claims life of Talegaon resident

A disturbing incident unfolded in Talegaon as a young man took his own life, shedding light on the alarming consequences of excessive online gaming. Ganesh Kaldante, a car driver, tragically succumbed to the grip of addiction, specifically his obsession with playing rummy on his mobile phone. His addiction led to a loss of Rs 20,000 in an online game, which weighed heavily on his mind.

Ganesh's life had taken a tumultuous turn, marked by constant arguments and dissatisfaction within his family. On Sunday evening, overwhelmed by the fear of revealing his financial loss, Ganesh resorted to hanging himself, leaving his family in shock and despair. The Talegaon police have been notified and are investigating the incident.

The incident has sparked a pressing need to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of excessive gaming and the importance of seeking support for mental health issues. As society grapples with the growing problem of online gaming addiction, it is vital to prioritize mental well-being and foster healthier digital habits. This tragedy serves as a sombre reminder that intervention, awareness, and support systems are crucial to safeguarding individuals from the devastating grip of addiction and promoting a healthier relationship with technology.