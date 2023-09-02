Pune: Pawna dam reaches full capacity, alert issued for increased water discharge

The Pawna Dam has reached its full capacity, with 100% water levels. At 9:30 AM, an initial discharge of 800 cusecs was initiated for drinking and irrigation through the power generation plant.

This discharge is set to increase to 1,400 cusecs at noon. Additionally, due to the substantial rainfall in the dam area, there's a likelihood of water discharge from the Pawna Dam drain into the Pawna River bed at any moment. Residents along the Pawna River are urged to remain vigilant and avoid entering the riverbed. The Flood Control Cell of Pawna Dam advises the relocation of water pumps, agricultural equipment, livestock, and other materials near the river.