Pune PhD Exam in Turmoil as Students Allege Leak, Boycott Test

Controversy erupted over the pre-examination for PhD scholarships at Smt. Kashibai Navale College of Engineering in Pune on Wednesday, as students boycotted the exam alleging a question paper leak. Protests broke out at the exam center, with students claiming the papers were not sealed and provided in photocopy format. Scholarships for PhD studies are awarded through the Sarathi, Mahajyoti, and Barti institutes, with a screening test determining eligibility.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University's SET department was responsible for conducting the exam. Similar tests are conducted by other institutes across Maharashtra, including Sarathi, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Institute of Research, Training and Human Development (Barti), Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti), and Mahatma Jotiba Phule Research and Training Institute. The exam was held in Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.However, students in Pune, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar boycotted the exam, alleging a paper leak and demanding an immediate investigation. They cited repeated irregularities in the qualifying exam and called for cancellation and direct scholarship distribution.