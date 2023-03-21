Pune: PMC announces water supply disruptions in several areas for maintenance work, check details here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 21, 2023 12:32 PM 2023-03-21T12:32:20+5:30 2023-03-21T12:33:18+5:30
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced water supply disruptions in several parts of the city on Thursday, March 23. The water supply department of the civic body has scheduled the water cut for maintenance work on overhead tanks at Chikhali and Chatushrungi.
Water will be cut off in Aundh, Khadki, Pune Airport, and Pune University, among other places.
Affected areas:
- Khadki
- Bopodi
- Aundh
- Panchavti
- Abhimanshree Society
- Padmavati, Indiranagar
- Bibwewadi
- Hadapsar
- Chandannagar
- Kharadi
- Maharshinagar
- Dias Plot
- Market Yard
- Taljai
- Sasanenagar
- Solapur Road in Hadapsar
The civic body will set up flow metres in overhead tanks due to which the water supply to some areas will be shut.
PMC water department head Aniruddha Pavaskar said, “the plans to install a flow meter on the 1,200 mm line between Parvati and SNDT. The work of connecting the water line to the Chhatushringi tank is also in progress. Areas that depend on these networks will not have water supply on Thursday.”
As a result, the water supply to the above-mentioned area will be cut off. Consequently, the supply will be low pressure on the next day.