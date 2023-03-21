Pune: PMC announces water supply disruptions in several areas for maintenance work, check details here

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced water supply disruptions in several parts of the city on Thursday, March 23. The water supply department of the civic body has scheduled the water cut for maintenance work on overhead tanks at Chikhali and Chatushrungi.

Water will be cut off in Aundh, Khadki, Pune Airport, and Pune University, among other places.

Affected areas:

Khadki

Bopodi

Aundh

Panchavti

Abhimanshree Society

Padmavati, Indiranagar

Bibwewadi

Hadapsar

Chandannagar

Kharadi

Maharshinagar

Dias Plot

Market Yard

Taljai

Sasanenagar

Solapur Road in Hadapsar



The civic body will set up flow metres in overhead tanks due to which the water supply to some areas will be shut.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pavaskar said, “the plans to install a flow meter on the 1,200 mm line between Parvati and SNDT. The work of connecting the water line to the Chhatushringi tank is also in progress. Areas that depend on these networks will not have water supply on Thursday.”

As a result, the water supply to the above-mentioned area will be cut off. Consequently, the supply will be low pressure on the next day.