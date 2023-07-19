Pune: PMC cracks down on dengue breeding, notices issued and fines collected from 547 individuals

With the onset of the monsoon season, the incidence of dengue outbreaks tends to rise. To proactively address this concern, the health department of the PMC conducts inspections of open spaces in various societies, hotels, and establishments throughout the city to identify potential water accumulation sites.

Individuals found responsible for creating breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes are subjected to fines. In the present year as well, the PMC has issued notices to 547 individuals in the city for facilitating dengue mosquito breeding. A total of Rs 1,23,900 in fines has been collected from them.

According to Suryakant Deokar, Assistant Health Officer, the current number of suspected dengue cases in the city stands at 582, with 33 confirmed infections. In February, the city reported 11 dengue cases, which increased to 12 in June. With a possibility of a further surge in cases due to intensified rainfall, the PMC has issued an appeal to the public, urging them to refrain from storing water and to regularly wash and dry household utensils.

Additionally, they have advised changing the water in coolers and refrigerators weekly and ensuring that water does not accumulate on rooftops and surrounding areas. In response to the situation, the health department has established dedicated screening teams at regional offices to raise awareness about dengue by conducting regular visits to various societies and establishments. Moreover, measures such as spraying insecticides in waterlogged locations are being implemented. Deokar emphasized these initiatives.