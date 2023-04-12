Pune: PMC launches grievance redressal cell to address healthcare complaints

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up a cell to address complaints from patients, which will be available during business hours via a toll-free helpline at 1800-233-4151.

Previously, patients who visited healthcare facilities, including public and private hospitals and clinics, would send their complaints to the health department. However, a new cell has been established in compliance with the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021. These regulations require that local authorities establish a grievance redressal cell for patients visiting both municipal and private hospitals.

The amendment mandates that private medical facilities post the patients' rights charter and tariff on their property.

According to PMC, over the last six months, they have been conducting campaigns for the grievance redressal cell. On January 20 of this year, they conducted a survey of private hospitals in the city and made the findings public. The cell's performance will now be monitored.