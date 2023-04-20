Pune: PMC takes action against illegal billboards after Kiwale tragedy

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) sky signs and license department commenced an action against illegal billboards in the city on Wednesday. This decision was taken in response to an incident in Kiwale where five people lost their lives due to a billboard collapsing.

Out of the 2,629 unauthorized hoardings in the city, only 21 were taken down on Wednesday. Instead, the authorities focused on removing cloth billboards, flags, murals, and kiosks. To ensure efficient action, ten teams have been formed at the ward level. Furthermore, an additional commissioner has been assigned to oversee the entire process.

The Sky Signs and Licensing Department conducted a crackdown on unauthorized billboards across fifteen ward offices, with guidance from the concerned authorities. As a result, 239 illegal billboards were removed, including 21 iron billboards, 173 cloth boards, 13 flags, 21 posters, and 15 kiosks. Legal action will be taken against the individuals responsible for erecting these billboards without the necessary license.

The authorities have pledged to take strict measures against unauthorized advertisement boards, posters, flags, cloth panels, and kiosks. Although the progress made on Wednesday was relatively slow, it is anticipated that more teams will be dispatched throughout the city in the coming days to expedite the process of removing illegal billboards.