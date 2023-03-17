Pune: PMC takes action against illegal construction and encroachments in Baner, Balewadi, and Kharadi areas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped up its efforts to combat illegal construction in the city. On Friday, the Anti-Encroachment Department and the Building Construction Department took action against unauthorised buildings and encroachments in Pune's Baner, Balewadi, and Kharadi areas.

Two JCBs, two breakers, two gas cutters, and one jaw cutter were used for demolition in today's action against unauthorised buildings in Khradi. Ten labourers, one JCB, and one gas cutter were used to complete the tasks in Balewadi and Baner.

About 11,300 square feet of RCC area was cleared in Kharadi, while 14,000 square feet was cleared in Baner and Balewadi.

Yesterday, PMC demolished two unauthorised buildings in Undri with the help of jaw cutters. The PMC has intensified its action against illegal construction in the city and in February during an anti-encroachment drive in Aundh, the civic body's team was attacked. Thus the staff from the Police Station in the areas where drives were underway were deployed during the operation.