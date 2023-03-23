Pune: PMC to construct new bridge to ease traffic congestion

To relieve traffic congestion, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is building a bridge parallel to the existing bridge across the Mula-Mutha river, connecting Koregaon Park and Kalyani Nagar.

According to a traffic survey conducted by PMC, the construction of a new bridge will alleviate traffic congestion. The bridge has been proposed at a cost of Rs 28 crore based on this. The floating tender process has begun.

Following a preliminary survey, the PMC decided to build a bridge with landings on both sides. The new facility will be 10 to 11 metres wide, with two vehicle lanes. The new bridge will be built over the course of a year. Once the bridge is completed, the administration's traffic department and the city traffic police will decide on the movement of vehicles.