Pune: PMPML announces extra buses on August 15 and 16, check details here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 15, 2023 12:50 PM 2023-08-15T12:50:49+5:30 2023-08-15T13:20:35+5:30
Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken proactive measures to accommodate increased commuter demand following the public holidays on August 15 and 16. Recognizing the influx of tourists and religious visitors during this period, PMPML has announced the deployment of additional buses on 17 identified routes.
"With public holidays falling on August 15 and 16, the city's tourists and religious sites experience a surge in visitor numbers. To ensure a smooth travel experience for commuters, PMPML has announced the operation of additional buses on these routes," PMPML tweeted in Marathi.
दिनांक १५ व १६ ऑगस्ट २०२३ रोजी सार्वजनिक सुट्टी असल्यामुळे प्रेक्षणीय व धार्मिक स्थळांना भेट देणाऱ्या पर्यटकांची व भाविकांची संख्या लक्षणीय असते. सदर बाब विचारात घेता पीएमपीएमएल कडून दि. १५ व १६ ऑगस्ट २०२३ रोजी पर्यटकांना व भाविकांना प्रेक्षणीय व धार्मिक स्थळांना ये-जा… pic.twitter.com/BZNwTeElKQ— Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) August 14, 2023
The following 17 routes have been identified for the deployment of extra buses.
- Bus No 210 Hadapsar -Jejuri
- Bus No 212 Hadapsar – Morgaon
- Bus No 368 Nigdi – Lonavala
- Bus No 161 Wagholi – Ranjangaon
- Bus No 183 Hadapsar -Theur Gaon
- Bus No 184 Haddapsar – Ramdara
- Bus No 50 Shaniwarwada – Sinhagad
- Bus No 262 PMC – Dehugaon
- Bus No 29 Swargate – Alandi
- Bus No 119 PMC – Alandi
- Bus No 151 Pune Station – Alandi
- Bus No 201 Bhekrai Nagar – Alandi
- Bus No 200 Shewalwadi – Alandi
- Bus No 360 Mahalunge Gaon – Alandi
- Bus No 344 Baner Gaon – Alandi
- Bus No 52 Swargate – Khanapur
- Bus No 209 Katraj – Saswad