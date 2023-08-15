Pune: PMPML announces extra buses on August 15 and 16, check details here

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken proactive measures to accommodate increased commuter demand following the public holidays on August 15 and 16. Recognizing the influx of tourists and religious visitors during this period, PMPML has announced the deployment of additional buses on 17 identified routes.

"With public holidays falling on August 15 and 16, the city's tourists and religious sites experience a surge in visitor numbers. To ensure a smooth travel experience for commuters, PMPML has announced the operation of additional buses on these routes," PMPML tweeted in Marathi.

दिनांक १५ व १६ ऑगस्ट २०२३ रोजी सार्वजनिक सुट्टी असल्यामुळे प्रेक्षणीय व धार्मिक स्थळांना भेट देणाऱ्या पर्यटकांची व भाविकांची संख्या लक्षणीय असते. सदर बाब विचारात घेता पीएमपीएमएल कडून दि. १५ व १६ ऑगस्ट २०२३ रोजी पर्यटकांना व भाविकांना प्रेक्षणीय व धार्मिक स्थळांना ये-जा… pic.twitter.com/BZNwTeElKQ — Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) August 14, 2023

The following 17 routes have been identified for the deployment of extra buses.